LIVE: Car parade held to support flag-bearing Little Miami football players

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A driving rally is scheduled Friday evening prior to Little Miami High School’s home football game against Milford High School in support of two Little Miami students who ran onto the field with thin blue line and thin red line flags in early September.
Police will be escorting the car parade through the parade route.
The game against Milford is Little Miami’s first home contest since Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, both football players, were suspended for carrying the flags onto the field during Little Miami’s game against Turpin High School on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
That act came during Patriot Night, during which the teams memorialized the victims of 9/11 during a pregame ceremony. Moreover, as the school district pointed out afterwards, “the American flag is the first thing through the tunnel every Friday night.”
A spokesperson for Little Miami Schools said the players had asked for permission in advance of the act and were denied. They were suspended the following Monday.
Those suspensions were overturned the next day by the Little Miami School District, whose investigation reportedly found the players' act was not political in nature.
Williams and Bentley spoke to FOX19 NOW about their actions previously. Williams denied the act was politically motivated.
Ten days later, Williams and Bentley joined President Donald Trump onstage at a rally.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.