Cincinnati Ballet gears up for first performance in months

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Ballet is set to return to the stage after months of not being able to perform because of COVID-19.
It has been seven months since the Cincinnati Ballet has performed.
On Friday, they will return to the stage with a performance at Sawyer Point Park for a socially distanced free show.
Friday’s show won’t look like a normal one for performers or the crowd.
“The dancers are working in pods so they only dance with the people in their pods,” explained Director of Production Kyle Lemoi. “And when they’re on stage, they’re also socially distancing or if they’re not, they wear masks.”
The roster of 27 has been gearing up for the past several weeks to get ready for this performance.
“I’m actually looking forward to the performance the most," said Tom McLaughlin, VP of Marketing and Engagement. "Like, I think it’s been great that we have a company able to come together and pull this off you know when we left our offices in march and thought we were going to be gone for a couple of weeks and now seven months late we’re able to bring a performance back to an audience is really-really exciting to be back in that time.”
Crew members have spray-painted 100 10-foot circles that are spaced 12-feet apart in the grass as a way to help keep everyone safe.
Four crowd members are allowed in each circle at a time.
Directors still say they faced a handful of challenges in their preparation.
“It’s a challenge because there’s just a lot of things," said Kyle Lemoi. "We don’t usually perform outside so that becomes a challenge in itself. We have to bring in all of our stuff we normally bring to the theatre anyway, it’s just a different place here.”
This is Lemoi’s sixth season with the ballet.
He said it’s been difficult being out of work for so long, but he is now in a happier mood.
“I don’t know how many faces I’ll get to see if they’re wearing masks, but it’ll be fun to see people enjoy something that’s not on a computer screen or a TV,” Lemoi explained.
100 reservations for the socially distanced bubbles have been filled for the performance Friday so it is sold out.
But also happening this weekend, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is having their season opener on Saturday and the Open-air Cabarets will be performing at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.