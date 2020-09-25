Containers of bodily fluids, canned goods among items prohibited in Cleveland’s presidential debate zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials released a lengthy list of items that are prohibited in the presidential debate zone near the Cleveland Clinic main campus.
The city of Cleveland’s Board of Control approved the list of items, which include:
- Lumber larger than 2 inches in width and ¼-inch thick, including supports for signs
- Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than ¾-inch thick and 1/8-inch in wall thickness including, pipe and tubing
- Any air rifle, air pistol, paintball gun, blasting caps, switchblade or automatic knife, knife having a blade 2-and-a-half inches in length or longer, cestus, billy, blackjack, sword, saber, hatchet, axe, slingshot, BB gun, pellet gun, wrist shot, blackjack, metal knuckles, nunchucks, mace, iron buckle, axe handle, shovel, or other instrumentality used to cause property or personal damage
- Any dangerous ordinance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the state of Ohio
- Any explosives, explosive device, or incendiary device
- Fireworks and rockets
- Sound amplification equipment
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Containers of bodily fluids
- Aerosol cans
- Mace, pepper spray or other chemical irritant
- Umbrellas with metal tips
- Any projectile launchers, such as water guns and water cannons
- Rope, chain, cable, strapping, wire, string, line, tape, or any similar material, in greater than 6-foot lengths
- Glass bottles, ornaments, light bulbs, ceramic vessels, and anything else frangible, regardless of whether the container holds any substance
- Locks including, without limitation, padlocks, bicycle locking devices, chain locks, or similar devices, but not including: (i) an integral component of a conveyance or structure; (ii) locks when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure permanent or temporary fencing; or (iii) locks attached to a bicycle
- Tents and other shelters, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, mattresses, cots, hammocks, bivy sacks, or stoves
- Coolers or ice chests
- Backpacks and bags exceeding the size of 18 inches by 13 inches by 7 inches
- Lasers
- Non-plastic containers, bottles, cans, or thermoses
- Ladders
- Grappling hooks, sledgehammers, hammers, and crowbars
- Canned goods
The presidential debate event zone surrounds the hospital’s main campus, designated as East 79th Street to Stokes Boulevard and Hough Road to Cedar Avenue.
Both candidates will debate on the evening of Sept. 29.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.