Demonstrators march against gun violence, police brutality in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A protest march against police brutality and gun violence is taking place in Downtown Cincinnati early Friday evening.
Demonstrators started to gather outside City Hall around 4 p.m. A half-hour later, they began to march toward Piatt Park.
The march comes two days after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any of three Louisville Metro police officers with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a raid on Taylor’s residence earlier this year.
The officers had a no-knock warrant, but the investigation showed they announced themselves before entering, Cameron said. The warrant came as part of a narcotics investigation and was connected to a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside Taylor’s residence.
The officers were justified in defending themselves, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday, because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first.
The grand jury did charge one officer with wanton endangerment for having fired into a neighboring residence.
Demonstrations have taken over downtown Louisville since the grand jury report was announced, with reports of rioting, property damage and dozens of arrests. A reporter at WAVE3 News, FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Louisville, was confronted by protesters the night of the announcement and had to be escorted away. The same night, two LMPD officers were shot. A 26-year-old man has since been charged.
Gov. Andy Beshear denounced the violence Wednesday night and again Thursday. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who has been under pressure from activist groups to resign, did the same.
Wednesday’s demonstration in Cincinnati was peaceful, albeit punctuated by statements of outrage and grief.
