Dry through late weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The weather remains dry in the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend with the chance of a few showers late Sunday and early Monday, and more widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday.
A wetter weather pattern begins to develop next week and the latest models have once again flip-flopped, increasing the amount of rain next week. That is good news for allergy sufferers.
A strong surge of cool Canadian air into the U.S. will bring a string of chilly mornings and cool to mild afternoons Monday through October 7th.
