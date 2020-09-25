Former Reading teacher diagnosed with COVID-19 dies, family says

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A recently retired teacher has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to her step-daughter.
Sharon Hunt, 66, taught at Reading Community School at the elementary level for 25 years before retiring Aug. 1. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 just a few weeks into her retirement and later developed pneumonia.
Kristina Hunt shared the news of Hunt’s death Friday in a post on the Sharon Strong Facebook page.
“This afternoon Sharon Hunt passed away after a long hard fight with COVID,” Katrina wrote. “She was surround(ed) by loved ones. She fought the hardest fight we could’ve ever asked for. ‘Sharon Strong’ is, and will always be, the perfect saying for our Sharon.”
Kristina continued: “Today was heartbreaking for all of us. We had to let Sharon go and say our goodbyes. I can’t put into word the pain that is felt at this time. Grief is such a hard thing to understand and we know this is just the beginning of the process. We truly just don’t understand why this has happened.”
Sharon’s husband, Edward Hunt was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and is struggling to breathe, Kristina says.
Kristina and Edward told with FOX19 NOW on Sept. 10 Sharon had spent the foregoing 15 days on a ventilator in the ICU.
“She has the kindest heart I’ve ever known in my life," Edward said in that interview. “I don’t know what else to say about her? She’s one of a kind, and I really want this to be over.”
“You see it on TV, but until it actually happens to somebody you love, it’s not really a reality," added Kristina. "We’ve watched it destroy and turn our family upside down in a matter of days.”
“For those of you who don’t think that the COVID is real, I was one of those people who did not believe it was real, but now that it has happened to this family, I know that it is real,” Edward said.
If you would like to donate, you can do so through a Meal Train page or the Sharon Strong page.
