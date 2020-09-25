Funeral set for Moeller grad who passed away in Dayton

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the 19-year-old Moeller High School graduate and University of Dayton student who died Sunday in Dayton.
Michael Currin will be lain to rest in a Christian burial following a private Mass on Sept. 28, according to his obituary. A virtual mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. The stream link is forthcoming.
Family and friends will be received at Moeller High School from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 27. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings.
The family is asking for donations to be directed to the Michael Currin ’20 Memorial in lieu of flowers.
Currin suffered a fatal head injury after falling from the bed of a moving truck, according to Dayton police. He was found on Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries.
Police say he left campus to pick up a carryout pizza and accepted a ride from the truck’s occupants on the way.
The investigation found the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or help Currin, according to police. Dayton PD detectives have identified the occupants of the truck and obtained a search warrant for the truck, according to their most recent update Wednesday.
Currin was the starting point guard on Moeller’s 26-1 basketball team last winter and a member of the 2019 state championship team.
Moeller Head Basketball Coach Carl Kremer remembered Currin Monday as the epitome of a “Moeller Man.”
“He was just a great kid,” Kremer said. “He treated people right and he lived his life the right way.”
Kremer continued: “In my career (...) he’s right there with the very best we’ve ever had at our school.”
