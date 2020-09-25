Hundreds march for change at Xavier University

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Students, faculty and community members gathered Friday afternoon at Xavier University to call for national and local change.
A student-led protest brought hundreds to campus asking for justice for Breonna Taylor. The black medical worker was shot and killed by Louisville police in March, and her killing has led to a national movement. Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a grand jury did not charge any of the officers directly for her killing.
Students are calling for her justice, but also for action to be taken by the Xavier administration.
Organizers say resources are lacking for black people on campus, and they want the school leaders to listen. Specifically, they are calling for more funding for black campus organizations.
“Being a black woman, seeing as though Xavier has it’s history with certain things, I have experienced a lot of injustices on this campus in itself,” said Seriah Barnes, the rally organizer. “I felt like everybody was a little too silent when we came back to school and I wasn’t going to stand for it.”
Barnes says Friday’s rally was 100% student organized through social media. Organizers estimated about 400 people showed up Friday, with many others joining along the way.
The students marched down several roads before stopping at the police station. They say conversations are continuing with the university.
