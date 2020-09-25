6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

If you like those notepads and pens that typically come with hotel rooms, you’re out of luck. Some hotels, including Hilton, have adjusted their health policies and removed a number of amenities including pens, notepads and guest directories from rooms. While such moves are commendable (Hilton lands among the highest in our ranking of hotels that have handled the coronavirus best), it still requires some advance planning and packing. For example, Hilton says products like pens are available upon request — but do you really want to call the concierge just for a pen, when you can easily pack your own?