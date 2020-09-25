WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island’s new “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” kicks off Saturday, replacing “Halloween Haunt" this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday nights in the park also have been eliminated this fall.
Kings Island officials say they are introducing the all-new family event “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” with rides, unique food, entertainment and activities for all ages.
The festival will run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 1.
This event will enable social distancing and capacity management as a precaution due to the pandemic.
“Everyone in the family will have a spook-tacular time with AMAZING food, activities, entertainment, seasonal merchandise and so much more,” the website states.
“Trick-or-treating is definitely on the agenda at ‘Tricks And Treats Fall Fest’, so wear your Halloween costumes and go candy hunting with us! With specially designed sanitation processes and social distancing measures in place, you can count on Kings Island to bring this Halloween tradition to life in a fun new way while being as safe as possible.”
Click here to see details about “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.”
Coronavirus-related rules in effect at Kings Island all season remain in place this fall:
- Face covering will be required for guests 2-year-old and up in all areas unless otherwise designated, according to Kings Islands' website.
- All guests must purchase a Season Pass or ticket through our website or mobile app before coming to the park.
- A health screening questionnaire within 24 hours of the date of visit and temperature checks at the park are required for all guests and associates.
In addition to “Halloween Haunt,” “WinterFest” also has been canceled this year “due to operating constraints in our region,” Kings Island’s website states.
All 2020 season passes have been extended through the 2021 season.
“We’re looking forward to a great year ahead and can’t wait to show you many ways to have fun, including the return of hallmark events like Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island’s vice president and general manager
Gold and Platinum season asses for 2021 are on sale now.
“Thank you for your continued loyalty and support during this challenging period. We all look forward to having fun safely for the rest of 2020 and through 2021 as well," Koontz said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.