Man exposed himself to 11-year-old girl in Kenton County, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Villa Hills police say a 27-year-old man was on an apartment complex property where he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl while wearing a black mask.
Reports show it happened on Ravenwood Court.
“Three years that I’ve lived here - never would think that something like this would happen," the victim’s mother, Meghean Beschman said.
After it happened, the girl took off running.
“He was standing literally like feet away from her on her chair on her front porch and just dropped his pants right then and there," neighbor Jessica Blanchet said.
Her mother and neighbors acted fast and called 911.
“Everybody was screaming. Everybody was crying. It was just a really big, terrible incident. I’m still in shock. I think we all are," neighbor Mariah Salmons said.
Police say Zachary Hager took off and two men tried to chase him down.
Hager’s vehicle hit one of the men in the process, according to police.
“It busted his window out in the back...and then he just took off, and I’m screaming on dispatch like ‘he’s getting away. Somebody go get him,'" Salmons said.
About an hour after the incident, police say officers tracked Hager down and took him into custody.
Police said he was also charged with indecent exposure in Georgetown, Ky.
Police say the man who was hit by Hager’s car has an arm injury, but will be OK.
Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Hager is facing charges of indecent exposure and wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.