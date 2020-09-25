Rescued produce delivery service expanding to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio company is working to reduce food waste and improve access to healthy food.
Perfectly Imperfect Produce was founded in Cleveland two years ago.
Its founder and CEO Ashley Weingart tells FOX19 NOW she noticed the amount of food waste happening daily while working for her family’s business.
“The statistics, as I began to learn were actually alarming about how much food is going to waste in our nation. It ends up that about half the food being produced here never ends up being eaten. And when you see how many people there are who don’t have enough fresh fruits and vegetables, we really wanted to do something to solve that problem," she said.
In short, the company buys those sometimes-bruised, unwanted veggies from local farmers and grocery stores.
They then turn around and sell the produce to us.
Perfectly Imperfect Produce also donates food to local food pantries and food banks. To date, they’ve rescued 1 million pounds of produce.
The company is now making its way to Cincinnati.
Orders for their first delivery on Oct. 2 are due Sunday, Sept. 27.
If you’d like to place an order or learn more, click here.
