Suspect found, arrested after courthouse escape caught on video

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The man who was being chased through a courthouse has been found and taken into custody.
Nicholas Garrison, 33, was found on Friday after video emerged of his escape from the Highland County Courthouse earlier in the week.
Garrison was in the process of being handcuffed by a deputy and bailiff Tuesday when he managed to break away, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.
The courtroom cameras show Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.
The door leads to a set of stairs and Garrison is seen running down them.
The bailiff dives headfirst over the banister as he tried to grab the running Garrison.
The bailiff, unable to stop Garrison, broke four of his ribs and suffered a minor concussion when he landed on the stairs, Sheriff Barrera said.
The sheriff said the bailiff went above and beyond to try and catch Garrison.
“The deputy bailiff went above and beyond to try and cut him off at the shortest path and unfortunately for the deputy bailiff he got injured,” Sheriff Barrera stated.
Garrison was able to get outside and went into hiding.
Sheriff Barrera said they received tips, which led them to a motel in Clinton County.
Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff said Garrison was found at the hotel and taken into custody.
Garrison is now facing additional charges, according to the sheriff.
