Teen, man shot in Erlanger; 2 juveniles arrested

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Two teens are under arrest in a double shooting in Erlanger overnight, police said early Friday.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bluecreek Drive about 9:45 p.m. Thursday after Kenton County dispatchers received several calls of shots being fired in the area and one caller said three people were shot, according to a police news release.
Police said they found two people shot and one of them was in shock: a 17-year-old female and a 22-year-old male from Florence.
Both were taken by Erlanger EMS to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The third person was treated at the scene and released. Further details about that person’s injuries were not released.
Police say a preliminary investigation determined the suspects involved fled the area on foot.
Erlanger Canine Officer Bodo was deployed to conduct a track of the fleeing individuals.
The successful track led officers to a residence in the 3500 block of Misty Creek Drive, where two males and a female were located outside.
It was believed a fourth person was inside the residence, and once the residents had vacated the building, officers said they made entry and located a third male hiding inside.
Police say they determined one of the males, and the female weren’t involved.
The male located inside and another male located outside, both being juveniles, were believed to be involved and have been charged with two counts of Assault 1st.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Loos: 859-727-7599.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.