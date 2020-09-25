Thom Brennaman resigns after making anti-gay slur

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned after using an anti-gay slur while on-air, according to the team’s statement.
Brennaman was initially suspended by the team after his remarks on Aug. 19.
“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” Brennaman said as he was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Reds and the Royals.
Through the fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster. He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”
Brennaman later said: “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”
FOX Sports announced they had removed Brennaman from their NFL broadcasts not long after he used the anti-gay slur.
Now, a little more than a month later, the Reds said they respect Brennaman’s decision to step away from the broadcast booth.
Brennaman’s announcement comes just hours before the Reds have a chance at getting into the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.