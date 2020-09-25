UC student group attempts world record while helping environment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati student group is helping make the transition to single-use plastic bags easy on you and helping the environment too.
The city of Cincinnati recently banned the use of single-use plastic bags at businesses beginning in January.
On Sept. 12th, the Saudi Arabian Student Association at the University of Cincinnati attempted to break a world record for the largest mosaic using reusable grocery bags. But those bags were then used to help Cincinnati go green.
“We thought it would be cool to just get a group of 10 people to work on a world record,” explains Saudi Arabian Student Association member Lyan Alkhudairy, “And the idea of bags was really interesting to us because of how much plastic bags are toxic to the environment.”
The Saudi National Day logo was formed on campus using reusable grocery bags in two different colors.
It took ten people, 3,000 bags, and six hours to make a mosaic that measured 65′ by 55′.
After the mosaic was complete, the students took the bags downtown to Kroger on the Rhine. There they handed out the bags for free to shoppers.
“It’s kind of to use the bags in a creative way in celebration,” continues Alkhudairy, “And basically we took them back, we packaged them inside their boxes, and we started passing them around the community.”
The average person uses hundreds of plastic bags each year. Even if you aren’t ready to eliminate plastic bags completely, the students hope those little green bags will make a big difference here in Cincinnati.
The group still has 2,500 bags to give away. You can learn more here.
