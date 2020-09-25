WATCH LIVE: Family of Breonna Taylor to respond to grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, and the family of Breonna Taylor will respond to the grand jury’s decision in her killing.
Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment.
One-hundred-ninety-four days after Taylor was killed, and 126 days after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office took over the case, a grand jury announced its findings Wednesday.
Hankison was charged for shooting 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted.
Taylor, 26, was shot six times by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant, and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway just after midnight on March 13.
