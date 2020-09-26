Candlelight vigil held for victims of gun violence Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for the victims of gun violence in Cincinnati.
Flashing lights in the city of Cincinnati have become an all too familiar scene in 2020.
With gunfire erupting across the city throughout the year and homicides piling up another has been added to the list on Saturday morning around 3:25 a.m.
This time another person dead near Grant Park in OTR.
The scene of this shooting is different from the scenes of shootings past but the pain felt by the families it impacts will be the same.
Saturday night around 7 a candlelight chain of peace was held on Linn Street.
The people gathered are coming together as families of loved ones who have been lost to gun violence.
The event healing in a way for some who are able to talk with others about the pain that they share in the loss of a loved one.
