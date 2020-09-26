1 dead, 1 injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Saturday, police said.
Officers said when they arrived to the scene in the 1600 block of Hamer Street around 3:30 a.m., they found Leonard Powell, 32, deceased and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Cincinnati Fire Department transported the injured victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police have not revealed the name of the injured victim.
It is unclear as to how or why the shooting took place.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
