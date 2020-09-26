1 dies in NKY crash, Kentucky State Police says

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -One person died in a car accident Friday on Dixie Highway in Grant County, Kentucky State Police said.
Troopers say the crash happened in the 4000 block of Dixie Highway just after 2 p.m.
Robert Lister, 36, was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion, south on Dixie Highway before he center line and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Cruise traveling northbound.
Troopers say Lister crossed the center line for unknown reasons. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County, where she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said.
The name of the driver of the Chevrolet has not been released.
Troopers say a toxicology report is still pending.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.