FC Cincinnati player tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An FC Cincinnati first-team player is confirmed to have COVID-19, officials said.
The news comes after an unidentified player tested positive earlier this week.
Officials say the player is symptomatic and self-isolated under a strict, detailed protocol.
The player will be monitored by the club’s medical staff and tested daily.
Officials say the player will remain in isolation until he is medically cleared.
The MLS protocol has players tested every other day, including the day before a match. If a player receives two consecutive positive results, then the player is confirmed to have COVID-19, officials said.
All of the other team members came back with negative results and did not have any symptoms.
Officials say the team is still scheduled to play New York City FC Saturday evening at Red Bull Arena.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.