A little warmer Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure remains in control of our weather, keeping it fairly dry at the surface. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see partly cloudy skies and low temps in the low 60′s.
Under partly cloudy skies today you can expect Sunday afternoon high temps in the low 80′s.
With just a slight chance of showers overnight Sunday into Monday, any rain looks to hold off until the afternoon hours Monday, sticking around until Tuesday evening.
Rainfall amounts will be light, generally landing in the 0.30″ – 0.50″ range.
Some sunshine returns mid-week with only slight chances for showers on Wednesday and Friday.
Temperatures will be much cooler from Tuesday into the weekend.
