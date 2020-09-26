Local group to host “March for Change” in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A local organization will be hosting a “March for Change” starting at Fountain Square Saturday.
Operation Change Cincy will host “a day of peace and unity” from noon until 4 p.m., officials said in a press release.
The march will start at Fountain Square and end at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“This event is an opportunity for community members to strengthen ties with their neighbors, civic organizations, artists, and local businesses,” officials said.
Some of those who are confirmed to speak are candidate for Hamilton County Sheriff, Charmaine McGuffey, candidate for Hamilton County Prosecutor Fanon Rucker, and Executive director of the Freedom BLOC Ray Greene Jr.
Officials say there will also be musical performances by local artists and DJs.
Below is the schedule of the day’s events.
- 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. - March and rally
- 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Networking and community building
- 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Special guests speakers, local artists performances, and music from a DJ
On Friday afternoon, demonstrators marched against police brutality and gun violence. Demonstrators started to gather outside City Hall around 4 p.m. A half-hour later, they marched toward Piatt Park.
Earlier Friday, Xavier University students marched around campus in support of Black Lives Matter. Several hundred students voiced their frustrations publicly to the university.
“Being a Black woman, seeing as though Xavier has its history with certain things, I have experienced a lot of injustices on this campus in itself,” march organizer Seriah Barnes said. “I feel like a lot of students do as well. I feel like everybody was a bit too silent when we came back to school, and I wasn’t going to stand for it.”
The marches comes three days after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any of three Louisville Metro police officers with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a raid on Taylor’s residence earlier this year.
The officers had a no-knock warrant, but the investigation showed they announced themselves before entering, Cameron said. The warrant came as part of a narcotics investigation and was connected to a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside Taylor’s residence.
The officers were justified in defending themselves, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday, because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first.
The grand jury did charge one officer with wanton endangerment for having fired into a neighboring residence.
