4-year-old child struck while riding a bike in Stark County, OSHP says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-year-old child was struck by a car Friday evening, authorities said. The child was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old man who was driving his 2005 Buick Rendezvous SUV eastbound on 49th Street in Canton Township. The 4-year-old child was riding a bike in a private drive and rode onto 49th Street in front of the man’s car.
The child and the bike were then struck, authorities said. The child was taken to Aultman Hospital Pediatric Center by Canton Township EMS. Contact was made with the child’s father and he was able to respond to the hospital with the child.
The 57-year-old man was not injured during the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Canton Township EMS assisted the OSHP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.