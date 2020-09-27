2 arrested for attempted kidnapping, aggravated robbery at Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center parking lot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two female suspects were arrested Saturday at the Hilltop Shopping Center parking lot on charges of attempted kidnapping and aggravated robbery after Mt. Healthy officers were originally dispatched there for a large crowd gathering.
Officers say they were dispatched to the parking lot near Game Bar at 10:25 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two victims who reported that they saw two females discharge firearms.
Police discovered Sherice James and Parisian Higgins approached the victims' car and ordered them to get out or drive them away from the scene.
Officers say the victims refused for the suspects to enter, let alone steal the vehicle.
Officers say multiple police sirens may have caused James to flee into the crowd. Police then were able to recover a stolen firearm nearby.
A total of two loaded firearms were recovered, officers said.
Higgins was seen entering a vehicle and was arrested on Sarvis Court as she was livestreaming on social media, officers said.
No one was injured during the incident, officers said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or email at mthealthycrimetips@mthealthy.org.
