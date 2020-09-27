Cincinnati synchronized swimming team celebrates 50 year anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local synchronized swimming team is celebrating a 50 year anniversary.
The Cincinnati Synchrogators are the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati’s synchronized swim team.
The team was founded by Ginny Jasontek in 1970, she still serves as the head coach.
“50 years ago, I founded the Cincinnati YMCA Synchrogators... and since then it’s just been a wonderful journey,” Jasontek said.
Jasontek says in the 50 years since team the team’s founding, things have changed a bit, “I’ve seen it move from the artistic to a little bit more into the athletic.”
It still has both components but probably we see today a better, stronger, more proficient athlete, Jasontek explains.
“The stronger your kids are, the more cool moves you can do,” says Jasontek.
As well as being the Synchrogators head coach, Jasontek is also the United States representative to the International Swimming Federation.
As well, she is the vice-chairman of the World Technical Committee for synchronized swimming which put her at the Olympic games for the last 20 years.
She is also vice president of Olympics International and is involved with the Olympic synchronized swimming team.
While Jasontek has many titles, she says coaching the Synchrogators is her passion.
“I’ve been able to coach wonderful kids from Cincinnati, bring them to a different level of competition, a different level of athleticism, and watch them go to college and great places beyond and it’s just been a real joy," she says.
COVID-19 has put a damper on training, but Jasontek says the kids are back in the pool and working hard for their annual fall show which will be virtual this year.
The show will air at the end of October or the beginning of November, for those dates, check the Cincinnati Synchrogators web site.
