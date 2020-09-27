Local organization to host march outside Florence Mall in response to the Breonna Taylor investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A local organization will host a march outside of Florence Mall Sunday in response to the announcement made Wednesday regarding the Breonna Taylor investigation.
Educate. Advocate. Transcend. (E.A.T.) will host the ‘Stand Up! Fight Back! NKY March’, a family-friendly event, in coordination with law enforcement.
“The failure to indict the police officers responsible for her death is insulting and unsatisfactory. The systemic racism plaguing this country must be addressed and stopped,” said organizer Chris Brown said in a press release. “This march is an opportunity for local voices to be heard and the community to come together.”
The officers had a no-knock warrant, but the investigation showed they announced themselves before entering, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. The warrant came as part of a narcotics investigation and was connected to a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside Taylor’s residence.
The officers were justified in defending themselves, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first.
The grand jury did charge one officer with wanton endangerment for having fired into a neighboring residence.
In response, several groups in the Tri-State area held marches after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any of three Louisville Metro police officers with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
According to Brown, E.A.T. is an “intersectional social justice organization and is composed of community leaders and influencers from the Tri-State area.”
Brown describes the group as “the physical, living, breathing manifestation of the social, economical, political change that this country so desperately needs starting right here in NKY.”
Those who would like to participate in the march are asked to wear masks and meet at the Sears parking lot at 2:15 p.m. for safety training. Participants are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and bring water.
They are also encouraged to bring energy, noisemakers, banners, signs, and friends.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.