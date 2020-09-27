Monday rain leads to a cooler week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight we will see partly cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the low 60′s.
A cold front is headed toward the tri-state bringing showers and possibly some thunder, especially Monday afternoon and evening.
High temps will rise into the low 70′s ahead of the front.
Any rainfall looks to end Monday night with high pressure and cooler air filtering into the region.
Rain should be east of the tri-state on Tuesday morning with high temps Tuesday afternoon in the mid 60′s.
Even cooler air arrives by Thursday with highs in the low 60′s.
Expect upper 50′s to near 60 degrees from Friday through Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
