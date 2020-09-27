Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A motorcyclist died Saturday in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say Richard Wheeler II, 51, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Interstate 275 toward the Wards Corner Road around 6:45 p.m. when he went off the left side of the road, was separated from the motorcycle, and hit a traffic signpost.
Troopers say Wheeler II was transported to Bethesda North Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Wheeler II was not wearing helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
