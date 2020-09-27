NKU expands financial literacy program to educators, high school students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -In partnership with First Financial Bank, Northern Kentucky University Center will be expanding its financial literacy program to educators for them to teach K-12 students economics and personal finance.
School officials say the program is the only program in the state that meets the state’s new requirement for high school graduation.
NKU aligned the training with federal and state education standards, addressing the Kentucky Legislature’s House Bill 132, which sets new standards for graduating high school.
Volunteers from First Financial Bank visit classrooms to share their experiences preparing for college and careers in finance. First Financial Bank paid the program’s cost for ten local educators in Northern Kentucky.
The goal is to teach teachers and give students a well-rounded understanding of their role in financial decisions, how it impacts their lives, and how it impacts society.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, Director of NKU’s Center for Economic Education, points out how NKU adapts to meet the students' and teachers' needs.
“The lessons that we’ve had over the years are actually obsolete in today’s world. So how do we adjust those items that you and I know about really well for the current generation and current economy? That’s what our classes are doing, preparing them to navigate today’s technology,” Al-Bahrani tells FOX19Now.
Once educators complete the program, they can apply to teach NKU’s Financial Literacy program in their high schools, and students can earn college credit.
