Protestors gathered in Florence Sunday in response to Breonna Taylor decision

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A group gathered in Florence Sunday to protest the decision of a Kentucky grand jury in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The group gathered outside of the Florence Mall four days after officials announced officers would not face charges directly for Taylor’s death.
Educate. Advocate. Transcend. (E.A.T.) hosted the ‘Stand Up! Fight Back! NKY March’, a family-friendly event, in coordination with law enforcement.
“At the end of the day, she was a first responder, she saved lives. She took a commitment to save lives. And her life was snuffed out," march organizer Murray Burnam said.
Another organizer, Chris Brown, told FOX19, “We’re not happy. We’re not satisfied and we don’t feel like justice was served.”
10-year-old demonstrator Rayshawn Blevins says it was important for him to join the crowd, “It’s too many Black people dying.”
Rayshawn says he considers himself an activist, he just returned from Louisville after marching and visiting Breanna Taylor’s memorial.
One family says this march was a way to demonstrate how one can directly spark change.
“So it’s very important to us to show the kids and for the kids to understand what is going on in society so when they grow they can understand there is an issue. And that they, along with us, need to make a change," demonstrator Michael Robinson said.
Protestors were met with a small opposition of counter-protestors who waved a confederate flag and chanted, “All lives matter.”
Organizers say it’s all the more reason to continue fighting to spread the message that Black lives do matter.
