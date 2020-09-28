Bengals remain winless despite not losing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (FOX19) - There was some good news and some bad for the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) on Sunday when played the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1).
The good news is the Bengals didn’t lose.
The bad news, the game ended in a tie at 23-23 so they still haven’t gotten their first win of the season.
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow turned in another impressive performance throwing for 312-yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31/44 passes.
But, the Bengals problems on the offensive line continued in Philly by giving up eight sacks.
The Bengals did win the turnover battle by intercepting Eagles QB Carson Wentz twice.
Up next for Cincinnati is a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) on Sunday at 12 p.m.
A total of 3,000 fans will be allowed inside Paul Brown Stadium for the Oct. 4 game against Jacksonville.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.