Bengals Week is back at Hoxworth Blood Center. Blood donors who give blood by Saturday, Oct. 3, will receive an exclusive “Seize the Dey” T-shirt. (Source: Provided)
By Lauren Minor | September 28, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:29 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals Week is back at Hoxworth Blood Center.

Blood donors who give at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center through Saturday, Oct. 3, will receive an exclusive “Seize the Dey” T-shirt.

Platelet and red cell donors will receive the shirt the following week, Sunday Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10.

Hoxworth is also hosting a Bengals Day drive at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 30. 

Masks are required and appointments are encouraged to maintain social distancing.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.hoxworth.org/bengals or call 513-451-0910.

According to Hoxworth, every five minutes someone in the Tri-State needs blood.

Because we are in the midst of a national blood shortage brought on by COVID 19, they say they need all eligible blood donors to schedule an appointment and save a life.

