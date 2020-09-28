CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals Week is back at Hoxworth Blood Center.
Blood donors who give at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center through Saturday, Oct. 3, will receive an exclusive “Seize the Dey” T-shirt.
Platelet and red cell donors will receive the shirt the following week, Sunday Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10.
Hoxworth is also hosting a Bengals Day drive at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Masks are required and appointments are encouraged to maintain social distancing.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.hoxworth.org/bengals or call 513-451-0910.
According to Hoxworth, every five minutes someone in the Tri-State needs blood.
Because we are in the midst of a national blood shortage brought on by COVID 19, they say they need all eligible blood donors to schedule an appointment and save a life.
