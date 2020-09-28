Cincinnati Reds postseason preview

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds will open the postseason at noon Wednesday in Atlanta in a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series.
Cincinnati clinched its first postseason spot since 2013 on Friday in Minnesota and finished the regular season with a series win taking two out of three from the Twins, the AL Central Champs.
Sunday in the series finale in Minnesota, Raisel Iglesias shut the door picking up the win 5-3 in ten innings, a fifth straight series win for Cincinnati.
It locked up the seven seed in the National League as the Reds will take on the Braves, who earned a two seed.
All games in the series will be played in Atlanta.
Starters for the Reds in the series will be Trevor Bauer in game one, Luis Castillo in game two and Sonny Gray if it goes to a game three.
The Reds won 11 of their last 14 to close the regular season.
“From my experience, momentum is everything. The way we finished, the momentum is huge, especially in the playoffs. Hottest team always wins. As long as we keep rolling and we stay hot, we’re going to be in good shape,” Kyle Farmer said.
As for Bauer, 5-4 on the season with a 1.73 ERA, he went eight innings striking out 12 in his last outing, a win over the Brewers at home.
Atlanta will send lefty Max Fried to the mound in game one.
Fried is 7-0.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.