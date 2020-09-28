Cincinnati Zoo’s Monarch Festival goes virtual, remains awesome

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you or your kids want to learn more about butterflies, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens have an event for you.
The Monarch Festival is virtual this year and continues all week. A fun and educational online event for the entire family, the festival is open to all.
The monarch butterfly is easily one of the most recognizable insects in the world. They’re also declining in population.
“The plight of the monarch has been an important thing that people have learned about and are getting interested in this concept,” Botanical Garden Outreach Manager Scott Beurlein said.
Beurlein is encouraging people to help create a safe environment for these insects in their own backyard.
“If you don’t have much property or you live in an apartment, you can still put a container out with some good plants for the pollinators,” Beurlein explained. “And you will see in some pretty remote places - a fourth story balcony or something - that the insects still show up for those flowers.”
All week you can learn more about butterflies with the virtual Monarch Festival.
If you want to come to the zoo, there are plenty of areas to see these insects.
“You walk the main loop of the zoo or really anywhere at the zoo, and Roo Valley, which is brand new, is a good example,” continued Beurlein. “All of those plantings are very good for pollinators.”
Even at your own home, you can spy a butterfly.
“Get out! This is a great activity during pandemic time, just get out, enjoy your yard, the cooler weather, put some plants in the ground that you will enjoy next year.”
