Council committee takes up issue of loud motorcyclists at Eden Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A band of motorcycle riders at Eden Park is apparently making a lot of noise at night, prompting nearby residents to call on Cincinnati City Council Monday for a reprieve.
The residents want council to permanently close the gates to the Twin Lakes area of the park so those riders can’t come in and cause a commotion. The gates, newly installed as of the pandemic, currently close at 10 p.m.
“There’s a reality about groups of very loud motorcycles on our streets at inappropriate times, and we cannot accept that,” said Council Member DAvid Mann.
“It’s a huge problem,” agreed resident Bill Ivers. “It’s a very big issue.”
Ivers represents condo owners at The Overlook at Eden Park, which is a block away from Twin Lakes.
“The noise is bad almost every single night, and it’s very dangerous what these people do,” Ivers said. “They drive around doing wheelies up and down the street.”
CPD Capt. Mark Burns says the department is aware of the issue and is attempting to tackle it.
“It’s not for lack of trying,” Burns said. “We’re trying, the residents are trying, the park board is working well with us.”
CPD officials say, per department policy, officers do not give chase for traffic violations.
The council committee wanted to be careful not to paint motorcyclists with a broad brush, pointing out that only a small percentage of riders are causing the chaos.
“My question is, is there a place where motorcycle riders can ride safely,” Council Member Jan-Michelle Kearney asked.
Amanda Walls is a local motorcyclist who spoke up at the committee meeting.
“If the motorcycle community and the dirt bike community and the ATV community had somewhere where they could let out this pent-up frustration of just wanting to get out of the house,” Wall said, “you would alleviate a lot of these issues.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.