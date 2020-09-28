Covington Independent Public Schools return to in-person learning

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - It’s the first day of in-person class on Monday for Covington Independent Public Schools.
Schools will use an A/B hybrid model, according to Superintendent Alvin Garrison.
Students will be assigned to the A group or B group, which will determine what days a student will be doing in-person learning.
For those in the A group, they will be at their school on Mondays and Tuesdays, Garrison said.
B group students will have in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, according to the superintendent.
Students will continue to do virtual learning on the days they are not doing in-person classes.
Parents are asked to call their kid’s school if they are not sure which group the student is in.
Preschool students will attend morning and afternoon sessions Monday through Thursday.
Garrison says bus routes and the school day will continue as they did in a normal year.
Additionally, the superintendent said parents must report a child’s positive COVID-19 test to the school within 24 hours of getting the results.
