Family seeks justice after loved one dies after hit-skip crash in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local family is seeking justice after a woman died as a result of a hit-skip crash over the weekend.
Candice Christon, 33, was struck Saturday around 12:30 a.m while crossing in the 3300 block of Reading Road in Avondale. Police say she was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
“We just want justice," Christon’s cousin, Tangela Faulkner said. “Like, whoever did it, at least somebody just come forward. Like, if anything she deserves that much peace. She deserves it. We just want somebody to come forward."
The vehicle did not stop after hitting Christon, according to police, and the identity of the driver is unknown.
“I was upset," Christon’s aunt, Elizabeth Christon said. “You know, you hit my niece and keep going, don’t stop to help her... She was laying in the middle of the street.”
Christon’s family members say somebody took down a license plate number. They’re hoping the driver comes forward.
GoFundMe | Help bury Candice Christon
As of now, police do not know the make or model of the car, but we’re told it was a gray vehicle.
“It’s heartbreaking," Faulkner said. “Like, whoever did it, they left her, like, left her not knowing if they could help her, they just left her, and they took somebody special, someone very special, and it’s heartbreaking. It really is.”
Faulkner and Elizabeth describe Christon as being a kindhearted, unique and caring person, truly one of a kind.
“She was a good person, a fun person, outgoing person. We loved her and we just want to make sure she gets justice,” said Elizabeth.
Pedestrian safety activist and former city council candidate Derek Bauman says the pandemic is partly to blame.
“Subsequent to COVID, with reduced traffic counts people are driving even faster," he explained. “So we’re getting more and more crashes, and there’s much more we can do."
Bauman, founder of Vision Zero Cincy, is working to help prevent deaths like Christon’s.
Vision Zero was created to eliminate all traffic related deaths by addressing street design, education and increased traffic enforcement.
“On a place like Reading Road, one of the highest crash locations in the city of Cincinnati, and really in neighborhoods that have a very low percentage of car ownership, (...) we’ve designed the streets to be unsafe for people," Bauman said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.