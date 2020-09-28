Feds: 16 charged with crimes related to Cincinnati gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local and federal law enforcement authorities in Cincinnati are holding a news conference Monday to announce federal charges against 16 suspects as part of gun violence initiative.
The suspects, all convicted felons, are under grand jury indictment for crimes related to gun violence in the city, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers and Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will join Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil to announce more details at 1:30 p.m.
The news conference will be held at Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section on Linn Street in Queensgate.
Cincinnati is expected to have a historic high number of homicides this year, which also comes amid an unprecedented surge in shootings.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.