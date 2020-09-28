Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: List of great eats for cheap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 40 restaurants are participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week starting Monday with dine-in and takeout prix fixe menus with multiple courses.
Restaurants across the region will be offering deals through Sunday, Oct. 4, with prices of $26, $36 or $46 for three-course prix fixe menus.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, marketed as, “culinary tourism of Greater Cincinnati,” is usually dine-in only, but this year organizers are encouraging restaurants to offer more takeout options in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, $1 from each meal will benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The full list of participating restaurants includes: Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Brown Dog Cafe, Butcher & Barrel, Chart House, Chè, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, deSha’s, Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at the Radisson, Embers, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Goose and Elder, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kitchen 1883, Kona Grill, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, McCormick and Schmicks, Metropole, Mita’s, Morton’s Steakhouse, National Exemplar, Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Salazar, Somm Wine Bar, Street City Pub, Subito, Taste of Belgium, The Capital Grille, The Golden Lamb, The Melting Pot, The View at Shires Garden and Trio Bistro.
