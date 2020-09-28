Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: List of great eats for cheap

The full list of participating restaurants includes: Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Brown Dog Cafe, Butcher & Barrel, Chart House, Chè, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, deSha’s, Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at the Radisson, Embers, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Goose and Elder, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kitchen 1883, Kona Grill, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, McCormick and Schmicks, Metropole, Mita’s, Morton’s Steakhouse, National Exemplar, Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Salazar, Somm Wine Bar, Street City Pub, Subito, Taste of Belgium, The Capital Grille, The Golden Lamb, The Melting Pot, The View at Shires Garden and Trio Bistro.