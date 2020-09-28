2 men shot in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating right now in Monroe after two men were found shot Monday morning.
Officers responded to reports of two shooting victims with at least one of them shot multiple times in the 800 block of Riley Lane about 9:30 a.m., Monroe police said in a news release.
They found two adult males shot. One was conscious with multiple gunshot wounds, while the other was unconscious with at least one gunshot wound, the release states.
Both men were transported to local hospitals.
“Based on information obtained so far, both men are related, but did not reside in the residence together. A handgun was recovered at the scene. There is no indication that any other individuals are involved in this crime and there is no known threats to the community based on this incident,” police said in the release.
The names and relationship of the men are not being released pending notification of family members.
Police declined to release more details at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will update this story as information develops.
