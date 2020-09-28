2nd teen pleads guilty in death Hocking Hills

A second teenager has admitted helping to push a log off a cliff that struck and killed a Victoria Schafer who was taking photographs at Hocking Hills State Park (Source: Facebook)
By Associated Press | September 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 11:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A second teenager has admitted helping to push a log off a cliff that struck and killed a married mother of four who was taking photographs at an Ohio state park.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Buckley pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer.

Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped murder and reckless homicide charges against him.

Schafer was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019, when Buckley and 17-year-old Jaden Churchheus pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds, off a cliff at the top of the stairs.

