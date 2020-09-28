New Colerain Twp. FD program to help raise fire safety awareness

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) -The Colerain Township Fire Department is sharing five action steps they say can help residents survive a fatal fire.
The department says they will be highlighting one of the five steps each week in October, which is National Fire Safety Month.
Here are the Five Steps to Fire Safety from the Colerain Township Fire Department, starting with the most critical:
- Working smoke detectors - at least one on every level of the residence, especially near the bedrooms.
- Close before you doze - once alerted to a fire by your smoke detector, a closed bedroom keeps out dangerous smoke and heat, and gives you valued time to react.
- Exit Drills in the Home (EDITH) - planned and practices exit drill - having two ways out of every room including from bedrooms above the ground level.
- Defendable Space - if trapped, place barriers between you and the fire so firefighters have time to find you and rescue you.
- Smart 911 - a national program throughout the Greater Cincinnati area that provides vital information from your phone. The information could include things like bedroom locations where you or your children sleep.
The department says data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows from 2014 to 2018, the number of fires, fire deaths, and injuries has increased by 6%.
That increase has appeared to carry over to 2020, according to the fire department.
