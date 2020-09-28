Rain, cold front Monday: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front will arrive in the Tri-State Monday afternoon, bringing rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures.
We are cloudy with a sprinkle to start the day with temperatures falling into the low 60s.
Monday’s high temperature will reach the low-to-mid-70s before temperatures start to slip with periods of steady rain and gusty, 30 mph winds.
We could even see some possible thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Flooding concerns are low.
During evening news time, we will see temperatures west in the 50′s falling as they move east.
Rain totals will be quarter inch with some isolated higher amounts, especially east.
While this is not a big severe event, it will have an impact on us since we have been dry for the past two weeks.
The rain should end Monday night with the cooler air sticking around the rest of the week.
