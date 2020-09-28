Showers End, Cooler Weather Settles In

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The cold front we were looking at last week has finally arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area signaling the beginning of a big change in the weather pattern.
Cooler weather is settling into the area today and it will generally stay with us this week, though it will not be that chilly.
The chill peaks Sunday with thick cloud cover and chilly showers. Right now it looks like high temperatures Sunday will be in the 50° to 57° range but a few spots could have November-like high temperatures in the upper 40s.
A few sprinkles/showers may develop Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons but most of us will not see rain until Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.