Man indicted after August police chase, double carjacking in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase involving two carjackings will be arraigned was indicted on multiple charges arising from the Aug. 8 incident.
A Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment Monday.
Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of endangering children and two counts of failure to comply with police.
The charges stem from an incident that started around 12 p.m. with the 24-year-old being chased by OSHP down I-75, OHSP troopers said.
Ray Price, the parent of one of Finklea’s carjacking victims — a teenager — is a bail bondsman. Price says he tracked Finklea’s mother down and asked her to encourage Finklea to turn himself in.
“I did reach out,” Price told FOX19 NOW. “I did talk to his mom. I talked to his mom this morning, too. She told me the U.S. Marshalls were at their house this morning looking for him, and we had a long talk.
“I was trying to talk to her about having him turn himself in. It’s the best thing you can do. Basically, there’s nowhere to hide. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for you, you can’t pop your head up anywhere.”
Price says Finklea’s mother claims Finklea lost a sister within the last month and is struggling with that loss.
He added that’s not an excuse for Finklea’s actions, but it does shed a little more light on why he might have acted as he did.
