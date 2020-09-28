Temperature drop by dinner Monday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front continues to push east through the tri-state bringing showers and possibly some thunder, especially Monday afternoon and evening. Expect some gusty wind as well, of over 30 mph.
High temps will rise into the low 70′s ahead of the front, as rain picks up temperatures will start to drop west to east.
Any rainfall looks to end Monday night with high pressure and cooler air filtering into the region.
Rain should be east of the tri-state on Tuesday morning with high temps Tuesday afternoon in the mid 60′s.
Even cooler air arrives by Thursday with highs in the low 60′s.
Expect upper 50′s to near 60 degrees from Friday through Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
