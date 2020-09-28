Virtual mass being held Monday for Moeller grad who passed away in Dayton

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - A virtual mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday for a 19-year-old Moeller High School graduate and University of Dayton student who died last week in Dayton.
Michael Currin will be lain to rest in a Christian burial following a private Mass on Sept. 28, according to his obituary.
The virtual mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and you can watch it here in this story at that time.
The family is asking for donations to be directed to the Michael Currin ’20 Memorial in lieu of flowers.
Currin suffered a fatal head injury after falling from the bed of a moving truck, according to Dayton police. He was found on Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries.
Police say he left campus to pick up a carryout pizza and accepted a ride from the truck’s occupants on the way.
The investigation found the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or help Currin, according to police. Dayton PD detectives have identified the occupants of the truck and obtained a search warrant for the truck, according to their most recent update Wednesday.
Currin was the starting point guard on Moeller’s 26-1 basketball team last winter and a member of the 2019 state championship team.
Currin’s teammate, Alex Williams says the vibe around the school is very sad right now but they are trying to find joy in dedicating their season to him.
“Everybody is just in disbelief, still in shock, people haven’t wrapped their head around this,” Williams said. “Everybody is just grieving. It’s just sad.”
Williams says Currin brought energy to the court. He says his favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship together.
“After the game, we all celebrated, and I just gave Mike a big hud and said, ‘I love you. I can’t wait to do this again with you.' Just giving him love.'
Williams says the team is trying to honor their former teammate by playing with the same energy Currin brought. He also says the tragedy has brought them closer together.
“We’re here for each other,” he said. “If one person is down, we’re going to check in on each other. We’re all in this together.”
