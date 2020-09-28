Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Reading Road, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman has died after she was hit by a car early Saturday as she crossed Reading Road.
Candice Christon, 33, was walking across Reading Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle hit her, according to the Cincinnati Police Department press release.
The vehicle did not stop after hitting Christon and the identity of the driver is unknown, the release said.
The 33-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but she would die from her injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.
It is unknown what type of vehicle hit Christon, according to CPD.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
