‘You’re a miracle:' Teenage victim on the mend after unexplained triple-shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local teen doctors say is lucky to be alive today is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in the early months of Cincinnati’s violent summer.
Elijah Keinath, 15, was one of two teens shot June 16 near the intersection of Seeger Avenue and Vinton Street in South Fairmount. The other teen shot is a friend of Elijah’s, according to Ashley Keinath, his mother.
A 31-year-old man was also shot, police said at the time.
Still no arrests have been made, police say, and they do not know who pulled the trigger. The description they do have is vague: a 6-ft., 190-lb. man in his 40′s.
Ashley says Elijah and his friend felt like they were being followed prior to the shooting, but Elijah doesn’t know who the shooter was either.
Elijah was shot in the face, thigh and finger, according to Ashley. His thigh snapped in half, she says, and he has permanent nerve damage in his face and finger.
The 15-year-old spent three weeks at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being discharged. He came away with metal plates in his face and thigh.
But three months later, Ashley says he’s doing “great.”
“I’m very happy with him,” she told FOX19 NOW Monday. “He’s slowly getting back to where he was before, but I know some things are never going to change. He’s always going to have a limp. He’s never going to be able to use his finger again.”
Ashley continued: “He is a different child now. I can say that, I don’t think it’s really hit him what has actually happened to him and that he’s still here for a reason. Even the doctors said, ‘You’re a miracle.’”
Elijah has another surgery for his finger soon and a long road of recovery still to go.
Ashley says Elijah’s friend is also recovering well.
Now she’s asking anyone that might know what happened to speak up.
“You did it to two kids. I don’t know how you sleep at night,” she said. “If somebody knows anything, just come and say something. That’s it. Just say something.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.